Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Glacier Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.78. The stock had a trading volume of 825,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.43. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $167.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.37 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director John W. Murdoch acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall M. Chesler acquired 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.20 per share, with a total value of $99,828.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,389.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,440 shares of company stock worth $242,137. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $510,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 491,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,715,000 after buying an additional 31,477 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,423,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,416,000 after buying an additional 74,292 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.