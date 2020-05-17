Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GSAT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 592,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,853. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40. Globalstar has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $0.63.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $31.84 million during the quarter.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite voice and data services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites, and residential sites; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.