Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Golden Entertainment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Golden Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Golden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

GDEN traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.23. The stock had a trading volume of 454,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $21.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.16 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Miodunski purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $119,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,502.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 2,695.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the first quarter worth $77,000. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

