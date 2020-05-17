Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. owned 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,094,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,295,000 after purchasing an additional 197,475 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,417,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,568,000 after purchasing an additional 180,145 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,332,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,868,000 after purchasing an additional 145,467 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 980,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,665,000 after purchasing an additional 402,193 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 911,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the period.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.62. The stock had a trading volume of 128,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,549. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $35.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average is $31.29.

