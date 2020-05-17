Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Quantitative Advantage LLC

Quantitative Advantage LLC cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSLC. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 156,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 168,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 55,501 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 70,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.12. The company had a trading volume of 287,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,794. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.15. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $68.47.

