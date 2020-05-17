Grin (GRIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.88 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Grin has a total market cap of $19.88 million and approximately $104.04 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00004836 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin, TradeOgre, Coinall and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000617 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 41,984,280 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, BitForex, KuCoin, TradeOgre, LBank, Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.