Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $760.94 Million

Brokerages predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) will report $760.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $774.00 million and the lowest is $747.42 million. Grocery Outlet posted sales of $645.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $760.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

GO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.45.

In other Grocery Outlet news, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $38,676.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $52,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,897 shares in the company, valued at $971,914.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,600,650 shares of company stock worth $577,718,656 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 3,843.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,876,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,241,000 after buying an additional 4,752,798 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 255.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,090,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,139,000 after buying an additional 2,222,314 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,677,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,320,000 after buying an additional 1,899,073 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 260.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,523,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,894,000 after buying an additional 1,823,700 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,933,000.

GO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.53. 951,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,904. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.88. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

