Guardian Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Guardian Investment Management grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 106.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the quarter. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GT. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 456.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 193.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

GT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.93.

Shares of GT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.38. 3,333,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,955,299. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.04.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.48). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

