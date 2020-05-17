Guardian Investment Management Buys New Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Guardian Investment Management bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,726,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,346,438. The stock has a market cap of $106.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.19.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

