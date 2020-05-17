Guardian Investment Management Buys Shares of 48,465 Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Guardian Investment Management bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. Guardian Investment Management owned 0.08% of Heritage Commerce at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $475,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 956,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after buying an additional 37,724 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1,281.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 610,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after buying an additional 566,380 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 24,522 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 19,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jack W. Conner bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $130,200.00. Also, CEO Keith Wilton sold 3,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $31,040.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,506.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 17,700 shares of company stock valued at $192,637 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HTBK. TheStreet lowered Heritage Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.93. 179,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,426. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.15). Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $41.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.72 million. Analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.60%.

Heritage Commerce Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

