Guardian Investment Management Decreases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Guardian Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,102,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,651,945,000 after buying an additional 6,842,989 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,480,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,266,817,000 after buying an additional 1,379,501 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,477,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,266,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,765 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,108,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,177,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,373,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,062,524,000 after purchasing an additional 269,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on COP. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In related news, Director David Thomas Seaton acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:COP traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $40.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,242,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,225,010. The company has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.45. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

