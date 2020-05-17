Guardian Investment Management Has $2.37 Million Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Guardian Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 20.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises 2.4% of Guardian Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in 3M by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 22,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,988.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,401 shares of company stock worth $7,236,846. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded up $2.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.69. 10,111,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,462,169. The firm has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.79 and its 200 day moving average is $159.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

