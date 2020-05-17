Guardian Investment Management Has $288,000 Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Guardian Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,935,010,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,919,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $579,859,000 after buying an additional 2,120,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,671,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $339,054,000 after buying an additional 286,586 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,665,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $310,479,000 after purchasing an additional 843,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.65. 3,248,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,457,290. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.00. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 61.41, a PEG ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

