Guardian Investment Management Has $686,000 Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Guardian Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $555,135. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Longbow Research increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,803,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,799,754. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.02 and a 200-day moving average of $49.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

