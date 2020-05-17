Guardian Investment Management Has $925,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Guardian Investment Management boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Miles Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 26,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $41.92. 28,483,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,877,164. The company has a market cap of $96.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.83. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average of $65.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.68.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

