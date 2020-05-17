Guardian Investment Management Makes New Investment in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Guardian Investment Management purchased a new position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Discovery Communications by 78.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 18,056 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 16,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,132,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,018,000 after acquiring an additional 53,471 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 42,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $3,854,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,014.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $112,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 780,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,735,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.47. 4,705,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,508,384. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $33.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Discovery Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Discovery Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.18.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

