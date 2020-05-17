Guardian Investment Management Makes New Investment in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Guardian Investment Management purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 117,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 14,276 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 56,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.73. 2,208,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,258,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average is $28.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of -618.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.52. KKR & Co Inc has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $34.14.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.47 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from KKR & Co Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is 29.94%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $107,360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert H. Lewin acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $1,419,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

