Guardian Investment Management Raises Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Guardian Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for 1.3% of Guardian Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAT traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.92. 6,581,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,918,725. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.99. The company has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

