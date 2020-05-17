Guardian Investment Management Sells 1,100 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Guardian Investment Management lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,491 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,518 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 25,721 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 57,902 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,679.3% during the 1st quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 141,344 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 133,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 11,711 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $1.89 on Friday, hitting $89.89. The stock had a trading volume of 13,605,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,586,901. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.91 and a 200 day moving average of $85.49. The stock has a market cap of $159.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $90,660.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,061.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,796.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,601 shares of company stock valued at $15,485,416. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

