Guardian Investment Management Sells 11,946 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Guardian Investment Management reduced its holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,946 shares during the quarter. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Corteva were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Edward Jones raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bernstein Bank upgraded Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Corteva from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.47.

Shares of CTVA traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $22.77. 3,601,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,274,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60. Corteva has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion and a PE ratio of -19.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

