Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) to announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.36. Helios Technologies posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $129.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Helios Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Helios Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Helios Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 30,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Helios Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Helios Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Helios Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

HLIO traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 224,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,220. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $49.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.81%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

