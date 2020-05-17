HENDERSON LD DE/S (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) & HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Head to Head Analysis

HENDERSON LD DE/S (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) and HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of HENDERSON LD DE/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of HANG LUNG PROPE/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for HENDERSON LD DE/S and HANG LUNG PROPE/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HENDERSON LD DE/S 0 1 1 0 2.50 HANG LUNG PROPE/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

HENDERSON LD DE/S pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. HANG LUNG PROPE/S pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. HENDERSON LD DE/S pays out 51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

HENDERSON LD DE/S has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HANG LUNG PROPE/S has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HENDERSON LD DE/S and HANG LUNG PROPE/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HENDERSON LD DE/S $3.09 billion 5.90 $2.17 billion $0.39 9.64 HANG LUNG PROPE/S $1.13 billion 8.51 $787.75 million N/A N/A

HENDERSON LD DE/S has higher revenue and earnings than HANG LUNG PROPE/S.

Profitability

This table compares HENDERSON LD DE/S and HANG LUNG PROPE/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HENDERSON LD DE/S N/A N/A N/A HANG LUNG PROPE/S N/A N/A N/A

HENDERSON LD DE/S Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Store Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy. The Property Development segment develops and sells real estate properties. Its property portfolio primarily includes offices, shopping arcades, shopping malls, commercial complexes, and residential properties. The Property Leasing segment leases properties. The Department Store Operation segment operates and manages department stores. The Other Businesses segment operates and manages hotels; provides construction, finance, project management, property management, agency, and cleaning and security guard services; and trades in building materials, as well as disposes leasehold land. The Utility and Energy segment is involved in production, distribution, and marketing gas; and water supply and environmentally-friendly energy businesses. Henderson Land Development Company Limited was founded in 1976 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Henderson Land Development Company Limited is a subsidiary of Henderson Development Limited.

HANG LUNG PROPE/S Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing in Mainland China, Property Leasing in Hong Kong, and Property Sales in Hong Kong segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties. Its investment properties portfolio includes retail, office, residential, serviced apartment, and car park properties. The company also engages in the apartment operating and management; car park and project management; and property agency activities. In addition, it provides management and financial services. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Lung Properties Limited is a subsidiary of Hang Lung Group Limited.

