Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HTBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

NASDAQ:HTBK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.93. The stock had a trading volume of 179,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,426. Heritage Commerce has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $405.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average is $10.68.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $41.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.72 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 18.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.89 per share, with a total value of $54,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,261 shares in the company, valued at $242,422.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Wilton sold 3,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $31,040.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,506.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,700 shares of company stock valued at $192,637 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTBK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 88.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth $81,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Read More: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.