Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) in a report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $3.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hertz Global from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Hertz Global from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hertz Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hertz Global in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered shares of Hertz Global from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.17.

HTZ stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,207,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,274,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.37. Hertz Global has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The transportation company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Hertz Global had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. Hertz Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hertz Global will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hertz Global news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 1,285,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $10,011,092.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 6,387,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,651,546.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 12.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 17,779 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 104,347 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 121,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Hertz Global during the fourth quarter worth about $2,126,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the period.

About Hertz Global

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

