Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Homology Medicines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 15th. FIX upgraded Homology Medicines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub cut Homology Medicines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Homology Medicines in a report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.86.

NASDAQ FIXX traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.41. The stock had a trading volume of 384,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,264. Homology Medicines has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $584.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.35.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.68 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,816.28% and a negative return on equity of 44.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Homology Medicines will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 404.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

