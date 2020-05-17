Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,131 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.79.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total transaction of $15,697,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $18.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $339.63. 24,543,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,374,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.82 and its 200 day moving average is $247.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $340.02.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

