Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) to report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Imax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Imax posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 231.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Imax will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Imax.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.27). Imax had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

IMAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Imax in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Imax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Imax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

In other Imax news, VP Robert D. Lister acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $35,800.00. Also, CFO Patrick Mcclymont sold 14,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $201,441.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,918.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,744 shares of company stock valued at $549,390 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Imax during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Imax during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Imax in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Imax in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Imax by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 904,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,272. The company has a market capitalization of $667.82 million, a PE ratio of -59.79 and a beta of 1.49. Imax has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.78.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

