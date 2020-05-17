INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) in a research note released on Saturday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on INMB. ValuEngine upgraded INmune Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Friday.

Shares of INMB stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $5.51. 33,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.09 and a quick ratio of 11.09. The company has a market capitalization of $53.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.40. INmune Bio has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.64.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that INmune Bio will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in INmune Bio by 140.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in INmune Bio by 21.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 12.8% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 253,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 28,794 shares during the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood.

