InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) versus Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Critical Comparison

Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) and InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Petroteq Energy and InPlay Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petroteq Energy N/A -25.33% -20.07% InPlay Oil -185.12% -36.60% -19.70%

This table compares Petroteq Energy and InPlay Oil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petroteq Energy $60,000.00 119.42 -$15.79 million N/A N/A InPlay Oil $52.15 million 0.18 -$20.23 million N/A N/A

Petroteq Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than InPlay Oil.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Petroteq Energy and InPlay Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petroteq Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A InPlay Oil 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

Petroteq Energy has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InPlay Oil has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Petroteq Energy Company Profile

Petroteq Energy Inc. engages in the oil extraction and processing operations. The company is involved in the tar sands mining and oil processing activities using a closed-loop solvent based extraction system that recovers bitumen from surface mining. It holds a 100% working interest in 2,541.73 acre oil sands leases covering oil sands in the Asphalt Ridge area in Utah. Petroteq Energy Inc. also designs and develops a blockchain-power supply chain management platform for the oil and gas industry. The company was formerly known as MCW Energy Group Limited and changed its name to Petroteq Energy Inc. in May 2017. Petroteq Energy Inc. is based in Sherman Oaks, California.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

Inplay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta. Inplay Oil Corp. is based in Calgary, Canada.

