Insider Buying: Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Director Acquires $79,300.00 in Stock

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Director Carolann I. Haznedar acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $79,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,680.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

HSC opened at $8.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Harsco Co. has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $661.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.62.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Harsco had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HSC shares. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Harsco from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Harsco from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Harsco by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,060,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,417,000 after acquiring an additional 278,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Harsco by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,529,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,633,000 after buying an additional 180,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Harsco by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,178,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,139,000 after buying an additional 221,634 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of Harsco by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,040,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,221,000 after buying an additional 148,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

