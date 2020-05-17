Insight Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 183,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,426,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,657,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 112,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,648,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at $36,663,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,755,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,225. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FISV. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $137.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.92.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

