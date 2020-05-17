Insight Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 3.1% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,636,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,725,000 after buying an additional 6,654,368 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,574,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,848,000 after buying an additional 3,201,704 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3,701.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,041,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,094,000 after buying an additional 2,961,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,998,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,456,000 after buying an additional 2,874,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,919,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,337,000 after buying an additional 2,279,991 shares in the last quarter.

IAU traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.67. 28,889,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,086,238. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.00. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $16.74.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

