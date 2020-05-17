INT Chain (INT) Market Capitalization Hits $6.21 Million

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. In the last week, INT Chain has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. INT Chain has a market cap of $6.21 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INT Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, OKEx, Ethfinex and OKEx Korea.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get INT Chain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00042218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $339.51 or 0.03467227 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00053714 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00030885 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001960 BTC.

INT Chain Profile

INT Chain (CRYPTO:INT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io . The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

INT Chain Coin Trading

INT Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Allcoin, OKEx, CoinEgg and OKEx Korea. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.