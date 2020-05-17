Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) PT Raised to $107.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.21.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $93.47. 2,595,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,106,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $101.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $364,218.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,712.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,496,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,459,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,223 shares of company stock valued at $19,123,431. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 61.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 33,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 75.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,396,000 after buying an additional 534,066 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 33.0% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.8% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 630,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,913,000 after buying an additional 95,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

