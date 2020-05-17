Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,095 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,912,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

IVZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $8.25 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.05.

In other Invesco news, Director C Robert Henrikson bought 12,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $100,393.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,798.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,653,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,207,937. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.60. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). Invesco had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.