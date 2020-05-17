Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

IVZ has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Invesco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $8.25 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Invesco from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Invesco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.05.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,653,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,207,937. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.48. Invesco has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invesco news, Director C Robert Henrikson acquired 12,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $100,393.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,798.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Invesco by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 19,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Invesco by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 39,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Invesco by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

