InvestDigital (IDT) Market Cap Hits $147,422.33

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One InvestDigital coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $20.33, $24.43 and $24.68. InvestDigital has a market capitalization of $147,422.33 and approximately $71,786.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get InvestDigital alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.88 or 0.01978839 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00087231 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00167983 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00039048 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000155 BTC.

InvestDigital Coin Profile

InvestDigital’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,981,067 coins. InvestDigital’s official website is investdigital.info

InvestDigital Coin Trading

InvestDigital can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $7.50, $24.43, $50.98, $20.33, $33.94, $13.77, $51.55, $10.39, $5.60, $24.68 and $18.94. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestDigital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InvestDigital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InvestDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestDigital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.