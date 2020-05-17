Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Invitation Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.50.

INVH traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,737,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457,690. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $32.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 75.31, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $449.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $601,787.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,671.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 381,913 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,633,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,691,000 after buying an additional 2,152,029 shares in the last quarter.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

