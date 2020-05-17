Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price target decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho raised Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,737,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.31, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $32.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.79.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $449.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.24 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.80%. Invitation Homes’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $601,787.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,671.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

