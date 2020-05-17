Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

INVH has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NYSE:INVH traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $24.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,737,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457,690. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average is $27.79. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 75.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $449.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.24 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,787.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 190,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,671.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 7.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,607,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,265,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,918,000 after buying an additional 973,954 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 92.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,368,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,535,000 after buying an additional 8,819,793 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,256,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,329,000 after buying an additional 3,246,217 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.8% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,360,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,764,000 after buying an additional 726,368 shares during the period.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

