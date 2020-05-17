iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Position Lowered by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,637 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,828,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,512,767. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.34 and a 1-year high of $123.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.47 and a 200 day moving average of $115.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.