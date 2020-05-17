iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Decreased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,476,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,379,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $287.16. 7,136,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,098,031. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $276.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

