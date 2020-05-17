iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Trellis Advisors LLC

Trellis Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Matson Money. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,199,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,431,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,152,000 after buying an additional 2,061,909 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,252,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,849,000 after buying an additional 1,019,443 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,191.9% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 790,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,441,000 after buying an additional 729,367 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,478,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,070,000 after purchasing an additional 686,903 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.42. 2,183,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,461. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $62.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.78.

