iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 95.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,487 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,743. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $123.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.98 and its 200 day moving average is $118.10.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

