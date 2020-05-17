J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 82.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,894 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.1% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 276.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.05.

Chevron stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,107,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,853,039. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

