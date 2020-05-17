J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $4,518,000. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 28,657 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,672,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,102,339. The stock has a market cap of $158.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 856.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.45, for a total transaction of $1,904,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.95, for a total value of $42,963.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,822.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 418,748 shares of company stock worth $67,122,008. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.31.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

