J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 82.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,463 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 530,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,688,000 after purchasing an additional 104,733 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $626,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Blackstone Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.35.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 156,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $3,425,905.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.07. 3,421,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,473,702. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 69.96, a P/E/G ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average of $53.47. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 27.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.