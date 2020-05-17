J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $459,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,995 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.41. 4,660,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,889,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.75.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. Langenberg & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.38.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.