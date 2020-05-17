J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $563,000 Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.1% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $5.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $342.92. 1,614,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,817. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $133.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $315.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.91. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $346.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.21.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

