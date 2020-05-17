J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $939,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 81.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.90. 1,272,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,738. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $130.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.64.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.